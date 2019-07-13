NSC “Teach Them Young” basketball set for July 22 NSC Table Tennis camp commence same day

Latest update July 13th, 2019 12:59 AM
The National Sports Commission July -August “Teach Them Young” programme will be staging a Basketball Camp set to commence on July 22 and will conclude on August 2.
Registration fee is $1,000 and will be done at the National Sports Commission Head office Homestretch Ave. Sessions start at 09:00am and conclude at 12:00pm Monday to Friday.
Meanwhile, the NSC’s July – August “Teach Them Young” Programme will be having a Table Tennis Camp which will be commencing on the 22 July, and will conclude on the 23rdAugust. Registration will also be done at the National Sports Commission Head office Homestretch Avenue.
Registration Fees $1000 and Sessions start at 01:00pm and conclude at 03:00pm Monday to Friday.
