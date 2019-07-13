Murder of moneychanger and daughter… Police dogs sniff out warhead and bullet casing in getaway car -individual known as “Yankee” reportedly also aided gang

Police sniffer dogs have reportedly helped to unearth evidence that may link five suspects to the murders of moneychanger Aaron Latchman and his daughter Arianna Latchman.

Kaieteur News understands that the animals are trained to sniff out gunpowder.

When the handlers took them near to the car, the animals acted in a manner that indicated the presence of suspicious items in the vehicle.

The ranks then searched the vehicle, and found a warhead and a bullet casing.

Ballistic tests are being conducted for a possible match to similar spent shells that were retrieved from the murder scene.

The killers had ditched the white Toyota Premio, with licence plate PNN 1642, in D’Urban Backlands.

Investigators also recovered a false number plate, licence number PVV 5130.

Yesterday, police indicated that they had made significant progress with their investigation, which could result in charges soon.

At least three of the five suspects have reportedly admitted to playing a role in the murder of the father and daughter.

Police took two of the men back to the scene of the murder. The suspects also directed investigators to a house in Sophia where they split the loot.

On Thursday, police apprehended a fifth individual who allegedly said that he gave his accomplices “the wuk,” while denying being at the scene of the robbery and murder.

The suspect, known to the gang as “Long Hair,” was previously freed on two murder charges, and is on a charge of possessing an illegal firearm.

Kaieteur News understands that the suspects are pointing fingers at each other, with one individual confiding that he “cocked the gun” at Mr. Latchman, while denying that he fired the fatal shots.

Another alleged member of the gang has told the police that he waited in the getaway car and heard the gunshots. He claimed that his accomplices later ran to the car.

Under interrogation, the suspects indicated that a sixth man, who they called “‘Yankee” played a key role in the planning.

The suspects allege that while some of the bandits waited near the Latchmans home, an accomplice trailed the moneychanger from the city, and alerted those in wait that he was arriving.

Aaron Latchman and Arianna Latchman were shot dead just over a week ago after bandits cornered them in their premises and stole a bag of money from Mr. Latchman.

The father and daughter were laid to rest on Wednesday.