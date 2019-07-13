Murder of fruit vendor at Stabroek Market… Father freed, son committed to stand trial in High Court

As the Preliminary Inquiry (PI) into the murder of 20-year-old fruit vendor Richard Noel came to a close yesterday, the Magistrate discharged 54-year-old James McKenzie, but his 20-year-old son, Timothy McKenzie, was committed to stand trial at the High Court.

The men, both of Lot 126 Thomas Street, Kitty, Georgetown, appeared before Principal Magistrate Faith McGusty in the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts where their PI was being conducted.

They had not been required to plead to the indictable offence which alleged that on June 4, 2018, at Stabroek Market, Georgetown, they murdered Noel, a resident of William Street, Kitty.

Yesterday after the prosecution closed its case in the matter, Magistrate McGusty ruled that a Prima Facie case had been made out against Timothy McKenzie and as result he was called upon to lead a defence in his trial.

As it relates to James McKenzie, she ruled said that the prosecution was contending that he gave his son the weapon which was used to kill Noel; however, all of the witnesses that were called failed to give evidence concerning that contention. The magistrate consequently discharged him.

When Timothy McKenzie was asked if he had anything to say to the court in his defence, he downed his head and said, “I have nothing to say.”

He will make his next appearance at the High Court for the commencement of his trial at the next practicable sitting of the Demerara Assizes.

According to reports, the murder allegedly stemmed from an old grievance between Timothy McKenzie and Noel. McKenzie had reportedly hit Noel’s sister and the young men had gotten into a fight.

One year later, McKenzie allegedly met Noel and was heard asking him if he wanted “a problem.” Noel allegedly walked away; however, it is alleged that McKenzie ran behind him and stabbed him twice to the chest.

Noel fell to the ground. He was later rushed to the Georgetown Public Hospital where he succumbed to his injuries one day later.