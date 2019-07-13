Mahdia businesswoman shoots ex-worker during alleged rape attempt

A 36-year-old man is in critical condition with bullet wounds to the stomach and hand after being shot by a woman miner he had allegedly tried to rape.

Police identified the victim as Benedict Patrick, of Charity, Essequibo, and said that the incident occurred early yesterday morning at Mango Landing, Mahdia.

The woman, who has been detained, reportedly said that Patrick had worked in a mining operation that she and her husband own. She said he was fired a few days ago, but returned on Thursday, begging to be re-hired.

The woman reportedly told Patrick that she would have to consult with her husband, who was away at the time.

The fired worker stayed in her camp and consumed ‘high wine’ with a friend, while the businesswoman went to bed.

It is alleged the woman awoke some hours later when she felt someone fondling her. She recognised the intruder as Benedict Patrick. The woman, who owns a licensed firearm, allegedly discharged three rounds, shooting Patrick in the abdomen and arm.

The wounded man was transported to Georgetown and remains in an unconscious state at the Georgetown Public Hospital.