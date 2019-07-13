Mahdia businesswoman shoots ex-worker during alleged rape attempt

Latest update July 13th, 2019 12:59 AM
A 36-year-old man is in critical condition with bullet wounds to the stomach and hand after being shot by a woman miner he had allegedly tried to rape.
Police identified the victim as Benedict Patrick, of Charity, Essequibo, and said that the incident occurred early yesterday morning at Mango Landing, Mahdia.
The woman, who has been detained, reportedly said that Patrick had worked in a mining operation that she and her husband own. She said he was fired a few days ago, but returned on Thursday, begging to be re-hired.
The woman reportedly told Patrick that she would have to consult with her husband, who was away at the time.
The fired worker stayed in her camp and consumed ‘high wine’ with a friend, while the businesswoman went to bed.
It is alleged the woman awoke some hours later when she felt someone fondling her. She recognised the intruder as Benedict Patrick. The woman, who owns a licensed firearm, allegedly discharged three rounds, shooting Patrick in the abdomen and arm.
The wounded man was transported to Georgetown and remains in an unconscious state at the Georgetown Public Hospital.
Jul 13, 2019Dennis Edwards and the Sparta Family are the sponsors of tomorrow final day of competition in the Hamilton Green Inter Ward/Village 9-a-side Knockout Football Tournament which will conclude with...
Jul 13, 2019
Jul 13, 2019
Jul 13, 2019
Jul 13, 2019
Jul 13, 2019
Freddie Kissoon If the leadership of APNU+AFC can be barefaced enough to say that the CCJ ruling on the GECOM chairmanship... more
The Guyana Bar Association has issued a strong condemnation of statements purported to have been made by a member of the... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders In his three and a half years as Secretary-General of the United Nations, António Guterres has proved... more
Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]