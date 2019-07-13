Hotel owner granted bail, alleged hit man still on remand

The High Court has granted bail to the owner of Rockies International Hotel on Light Street, Georgetown, while bail was denied for an alleged hit man. The two men are charged for conspiring to commit murder.

Now given pre-trial liberty is businessman Mark Grimmond, 57, of 320 Grove Housing Scheme, East Bank Demerara; however, Chatterpaul Singh, 36, a miner, of 1 First Street, Cummingsburg Georgetown, remains on remand.

The Preliminary Inquiry (PI) for the men is slated to begin in a little less than two weeks’ time on July 24, 2019, before Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan in the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts.

They were not required to plead to the indictable charge which alleged that between April 1, 2018 and June 7, 2019, at Georgetown, the defendants conspired with each other, and persons unknown, to murder Dwayne Grant, a businessman from Lethem.

The magistrate had refused bail four times to the defendants, upholding the objection made by the prosecutor, which is on the seriousness of the offence and the strength of the evidence the police wish to present.

Grimmond is represented by attorney-at-law Bernard Da Silva. He was pleading for bail for his client based on an ailment Grimmond is currently suffering from. The defendant was granted bail in the sum of $500,000 by Justice Navindra Singh.

On the other hand, bail was also applied to the High Court by attorney-at-law Arun Gajraj for Chatterpaul Singh, however Justice Simone Morris-Ramlall denied same.

According to the facts of the charge, Grant received certain information that the men were plotting to kill him and he reported it to the police. The police ranks acting on the report went to a hotel where they made contact with the number two defendant, Singh.

Singh was arrested and at that point in time, he was reportedly found with a firearm. In a detailed conversation with the police, Singh reportedly admitted that he was contracted by Grimmond to kill Grant.

Grimmond was subsequently arrested and the allegation of conspiracy to commit murder was put to him. Telephone conversations between the two defendants were obtained by the police. Based on advice from the Director of Public Prosecutions, the charge was instituted.