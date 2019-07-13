GuySuCo collaborating with GNBS to increase competitiveness

The Guyana Sugar Corporation Inc. (GuySuCo) in collaboration with Belize Sugar Industries Limited (BSIL) and the Sugar Association of the Caribbean (SAC), is continuing its Joint-Work Programme in building stronger partnerships with local and regional stakeholders on both brown and white sugars, as well as related trade matters in the Caribbean region.

On Thursday, GuySuCo executives met with heads from various departments at the Guyana National Bureau of Standards (GNBS).

“The new ‘Sustainable Business Model’ and ‘Strategic Plan’ for GuySuCo for the period 2019 – 2021, is designed to ensure that the corporation operates and is managed at the highest level as a business; as such, quality assurance is being mainstreamed throughout the supply chain, value chain and in other aspects of the business.

The GNBS is viewed as a critical partner in assisting the Corporation in building its capacity and ensuring that appropriate systems, guidelines and processes are aligned with national, regional and international standards,” GuySuCo disclosed yesterday,

The GNBS has committed to supporting GuySuCo in addressing matters pertaining to its current products (brown – raw and packaged sugar; and molasses), in addition to its value-added products – white sugar, co-generation and ‘Cultural Heritage (Sugar) Tourism’ programme.

“The GNBS will provide support as it relates to certification for white sugar and relative to co-generation; support will also be provided on the required Energy Management standard, ISO 50001.”

GuySuCo said that the new Sustainable Business Model for GuySuCo focuses on the Triple Bottom Line (TBL or 3BL), meaning that its accounting framework will include three aspects: economic (financial), social and environmental.

“In relation to GuySuCo’s activities in the area of environment, the Corporation will be working closely with GNBS on ISO 14000 which is the Environmental Management Standard. Some standards are cross-cutting, such as the ISO 45001 – Occupational Health and Safety Standard. This will also be integrated into the development of the ‘Cultural Heritage (Sugar) Tourism’ product, a new business stream for GuySuCo.”

This partnership building session has strengthened the relationship between GuySuCo and GNBS and clarified ways-of-working together, towards GuySuCo becoming a resilient and sustainable business while complying with required standards.

Representing GNBS at the meeting were Shailendra Rai, Head – Product Compliance; Al Donovan Fraser, Head – Certification; Andrea Mendonca, Deputy Head – Standardisation; Lisa Ahmad, Head – Human Resources; Syeid Ibrahim, Head – Marketing Communications and Keemo Fyfee – Deputy Head – Legal/Metrology.

GuySuCo’s representatives included Rama Persaud – Commercial Manager; Vijay Gobardhan, Head – Factory Operations; Malika Jonas, Quality Assurance Manager; Dwarka Bahadur, Manager – Special Projects; Audreyanna Thomas, Corporate Communications Manager; George James, Technical Process Controller and Olayemi Oyeyipo, Inspecting Chemist.

An essential aspect of this collaboration is to increase GuySuCo’s competitiveness, protection of the local and regional sugar market; and advancement and creation of additional market opportunities.