“God forbid!! I didn’t touch duh woman bag” -Porter tells Court

A porter who was charged for allegedly carting off articles valued at $249,000 from a woman, was yesterday brought before a city court to answer to a larceny charge.
Forty-three-year-old Poonam Boodhoo of Supenaam, Essequibo Coast, was arraigned before Principal Magistrate Faith McGusty in the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts.
The charge stated that on July 10, 2019, at Robb Street, Bourda, Georgetown, Boodhoo stole one black handbag valued at $7,500 containing $242,000, property of Launna Brasse.
The defendant denied the charge that was read to him. He then told the court, “God forbid! I didn’t touch duh woman bag, and if she say she see me tek she bag, something is definitely wrong with her eyes.”
Police Prosecutor Annalisa Brummell made objections to bail being granted to the defendant based on the nature of the offence and the penalty it attracts. She also pointed out that the defendant and Brasse are known to each other.
She then revealed the facts of the charge, which read that on the day in question, Brasse fell asleep. After awhile, she felt something or someone pulling on her handbag and when she opened her eyes, she recognised it was Boodhoo.
The man then ran away with the bag containing the money. Brasse went to the Alberttown Police Station and made a report. Boodhoo was later arrested and charged for the offence.
Boodhoo was remanded to prison. His matter was adjourned until August 2, when he is expected to make his next court appearance.
