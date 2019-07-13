Latest update July 13th, 2019 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

CCJ and the Consequential Orders… We lost the battle, but won the war – Attorney Sanjeev Datadin

Jul 13, 2019 News 0

When one considers the Consequential Orders that were handed down by the Caribbean Court of Justice (CCJ) yesterday, Attorney-at-Law, Sanjeev Datadin, opines that the political Opposition lost the battle but won the war.

Attorney-at-Law, Sanjeev Datadin

During an exclusive interview with this newspaper, Datadin said that the opposition lost the battle to get the CCJ to hold President David Granger to timelines for calling a date for elections and appointing a Chairman for the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM).
Datadin reflected, however, that the war was won when the CCJ unambiguously noted that the Constitution is clear that elections should have been held following the successful passage of the No-Confidence Motion on December 21, last. This meant that General Elections should have been held by March 21.
Datadin said that given this premise, elections must now be held in three months’ time, which would be in September. Further to this, the lawyer for former Alliance For Change (AFC) member, Charrandass Persaud, who gave his support for the Opposition’s successfully passed No-Confidence Motion, expressed that the war was also considered won when the court declared that Guyana has a caretaker government.
Datadin said this essentially means that international organisations and companies like ExxonMobil have to change the way they deal with the APNU+AFC administration.
That aside, Datadin said he is disappointed that the court did not issue timelines. He reminded that the opposition had asked the court on Thursday for its consequential orders to instruct that the President call elections in three months and appoint a GECOM Chair in three days.
The lawyer said, “…The court has now left that dilemma without any intervention in it, except to repeatedly say that everything must be treated in utmost good faith , utmost respect. All of those ‘utmosts’ mean nothing to the people of Guyana. Under Article 153, the court has the power to make such orders, issue such writs, and give such directions to remedy the breach of Constitution that has been complained of.”
Datadin continued, “It is transparent that the government engaged in everything they can to delay the holding of elections and the court has done nothing to abate the wanton disregard for the law. The court should have, and was expected to do justice, and they have simply abdicated their responsibilities to the people of Guyana.”

Datadin added, “We are now left to the mercy of our politicians who have demonstrated no ability to resolve the said issues…”
The lawyer stressed that the court should have taken a stance and issue deadlines so that the delay tactics of the government would not further stymie the process of appointing a GECOM Chair and the holding of early elections.

 

More in this category

Sports

Hamilton Green 9-a-side Inter Ward Cup final to be played tomorrow Dennis Edwards and Sparta Family sponsors’ day’s activity

Hamilton Green 9-a-side Inter Ward Cup final to be played tomorrow...

Jul 13, 2019

Dennis Edwards and the Sparta Family are the sponsors of tomorrow final day of competition in the Hamilton Green Inter Ward/Village 9-a-side Knockout Football Tournament which will conclude with...
Read More
WIFBSC Team to 150th Imperial Meeting getting ready to fire from July 18 in the UK

WIFBSC Team to 150th Imperial Meeting getting...

Jul 13, 2019

Young Guyanese athlete Harrison making waves in the US Joins Brown, Daley, Durcan as June Athletes of the Month

Young Guyanese athlete Harrison making waves in...

Jul 13, 2019

YBG-NSBF Finals tonight at CASH

YBG-NSBF Finals tonight at CASH

Jul 13, 2019

AL Sport & Tour Promotions NSC Cobenna Memorial Schools Windball Cricket Ketley and Winfer Gardens in winners row in latest action

AL Sport & Tour Promotions NSC Cobenna...

Jul 13, 2019

NSC “Teach Them Young” basketball set for July 22 NSC Table Tennis camp commence same day

NSC “Teach Them Young” basketball set for...

Jul 13, 2019

Features/Columnists

  • No solution in sight

    The Guyana Bar Association has issued a strong condemnation of statements purported to have been made by a member of the... more

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]

New 2019