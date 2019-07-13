AL Sport & Tour Promotions NSC Cobenna Memorial Schools Windball Cricket Ketley and Winfer Gardens in winners row in latest action

Latest update July 13th, 2019 12:59 AM

Results in the AL Sport & Tour Promotions National Sports Commission 22nd Edition End of School Year Edward Cobenna Memorial Primary Schools Windball Cricket Champions Trophy organized by Sports Officer A. Munroe, show wins for Enterprise and Winfer Gardens primaries.

Shane Prince

Tyra Wilson

In the Girls’ competition – Ketley won the toss and batted first, they scored 81-0, with Tattinna Gordon 50 (4s-11) and Ommanna Vanderhyden 26.
Enterprise folded for 54-1, with Tyra Wilson 40.
In the Boys division – Winfer Gardens posted 123-1, Shane Prince 48 (6s-6), Dellon Wray 32 and Dorwin George 30.
Ketley fell short at 72-0, Randy Collins made 38 and Ezekiel Frank David 14. Enterprise scored 99-2, Moses Cordis 40(6s-6) ad Colin Gravesande 29.
Saint Pius 81-4, Jeremiah Griffith 18, Jaden Jero 12.
Grahams Hall reached 50-1, Taj Paul Mangro 16, Romario Williams 15.
West Ruimveldt 51-1, Vikash Asran 24, Joshu Gomes 16.
Enterprise scored 112-1, Khy Atkinson 58 (6s-7), Moses Cordis 48 (6s-4).
Ketley 110-2, Christopher Nurse 46 (4s-9), Ezekeil Frank David 37 (6s-4), Randy Collins 16.

 

