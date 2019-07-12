TALKS ABORTED… Granger and Jagdeo to decide on GECOM chair

The third day of talks between Government and Opposition representatives on the selection of a new chair for the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) came to an end yesterday after the two sides were unable to agree on the issues.

They agreed that the matter be sent back for both President David Granger and Opposition Leader, Bharrat Jagdeo, to decide on the GECOM Chairman.

The President’s side, which included Director General of the Ministry of the President, Joseph Harmon; Vice President, Khemraj Ramjattan; and Volda Lawrence, left what started as a joint impromptu press conference, in what was clear disagreement with the Opposition.

The Opposition delegation comprised Gail Teixeira, Bishop Juan Edghill and former Attorney General Anil Nandlall.

They had submitted eight names on behalf of President Granger. The Opposition submitted 11. The eight names were not discussed yesterday, the Opposition’s Chief Whip, Gail Teixeira said yesterday.

The two sides were both looking to have an acceptable six names ahead of today’s sitting of the Caribbean Court of Justice which has been hearing cases relating to a historic December 21, 2018 no-confidence motion which toppled the government.

One of the ruling by CCJ was that the 2017 appointment of a Justice (ret’d) James Patterson, as GECOM chairman, was flawed. The President erred by not properly consulting, the court ruled.

Patterson has since resigned leaving the post vacant.

Speaking with reporters, Teixeira said that it was felt that they had reached a stage where it was not possible to go further.

“We have five names shortlisted and we have eight names submitted by the President which we assumed are not unacceptable to him. At this time, we think it is the right time to indicate to the Leader of the Opposition and the President that they should meet each other to review those names- the five shortlisted and the eight the President submitted.

“If they so wish they could add additional names until they reach consensus on the six names.”

She said that they have accepted that six names were rejected and that five have now been shortlisted

However, she said that the talks stalled as the Opposition had no idea the eight names the President submitted are acceptable to him.

“…And therefore we feel at this point we can’t move any further and it would be wise to hand over the process to the Leader of the Opposition and the President.”

According to Member of Parliament Anil Nandlall, who was part of the Opposition team with Juan Edghill, it was decided to abort the process as it was not yielding what was expected- – six names that would enjoy the acceptability of both sides.

He said that both sides “tried earnestly”.

According to Edghill, it is difficult to understand how eight names proposed by the Government side on behalf of the President could not be assured of finding his favour.

However, Ramjattan made it clear that the discussions were part of the process.

Harmon told reporters that 11 names by the Opposition Leader were shortlisted to be submitted for further consideration.

It was also disclosed by Harmon that the eight names submitted by the president would be sent to Jagdeo for a further shortlist for the final six names.