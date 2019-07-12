Soulja Bai and Jagdeo mek a pappy show

Guyana got some politicians that really messing up national life. Soulja Bai and Jagdeo decide to meet to find a chairman fuh de Guyana Elections Commission. Jagdeo submit 13 names and Soulja Bai give Jagdeo eight.

That was a record because that was de first time a president giving names to de Opposition Leader to select one.

Then dem two big men decide that dem gun waste li’l more time. Jagdeo select people fuh represent him and Soulja Bai select odda people to represent him. Now both Soulja Bai and Jagdeo is big men. Dem coulda sit down and mek dem decision. Instead, dem got to ask people to discuss de names.

Yesterday, things meet de stage because nobody could pick a name fuh Soulja Bai. And suddenly dem boys find out that nobody coulda pick a name fuh Jagdeo. It mean that de people who was meeting to represent Soulja Bai and Jagdeo was only wasting time.

Now dem two big men got to sit down face to face and try to select de chairman. But to mek things look important dem gun walk wid de same people who couldn’t even pick one name.

That is wha everybody does call pappy show. Walk wid people around you and following you and people gun think you important. That is wha Jagdeo and Soulja Bai doing—dem trying to be important.

Then Jagdeo gun call a press conference to talk how Soulja Bai acting in bad faith. He calling more press conference than anybody in de world. On de odda hand, Soulja Bai only had two in four years. He tell dem boys when he ain’t got nutten to seh he rather shut he mouth.

Jagdeo run out of things to talk at de press conference. He even tell Soulja Bai he wrang to use a constitutional provision. De constitution seh de president can grant a respite; Jagdeo seh how de president interfere wid de judiciary.

He was a man who use to do what he please. He give away de radio licence to whoever; he tek money and build de Marriott when people had odda important things. He do wha he want.

Talk half and watch how Jagdeo keeping he eye pun right and wrong.