Oil block application, companies…Private interests of public officials should be scrutinized-AFC

The Alliance For Change (AFC) holds the view that if high level public officials have private business interests, then certainly, those interests ought to be declared and subsequently scrutinized by the Integrity Commission.

Specifically making this comment yesterday at his party’s press conference was AFC Leader, Khemraj Ramjattan.

His comments come on the heels of recent revelations by this newspaper that Special Assistant of the State Asset Recovery Agency (SARA), Eric Phillips, and Presidential Advisor on the Environment, Gary Best, are directors on several companies which were incorporated in the last two years.

When this issue was raised with the AFC Leader, he said that in the evolution of democracy, these are matters which have to be confronted as they will have political implications. With the press doing its homework and bringing these facts to the forefront, Ramjattan said that the next stage is for the society to debate the best practices that should be followed.

In the meantime, the AFC said that the issue is definitely one to place before the Integrity Commission.

The Thursday publication of Kaieteur News revealed that Phillips and Best established several companies, one of which is specifically geared to serving the pharmaceuticals industry.

According to the Certificate of Incorporation, Superior Pharmaceutical Company (Guyana) Inc. was incorporated on March 8, 2019. The following persons were appointed as directors: Gary Best, Eric Phillips, Shabakie Fernandes, Philip Springer and Shaun Allicock.

According to the document seen by Kaieteur News, it notes that no director has ceased to hold office.

On March 8, 2019, as well, Best and Phillips formed another company called the Equity Centre (Guyana) Inc. The other director for this firm is Shaun Allicock. The purpose of this business is to carry out financial services or any other business which may profitably and usefully be connected to its purpose.

The third company formed by Phillips and his associates is Entec Capital (Guyana) Inc. It was incorporated on December 6, 2018. The directors listed on the Certificate are Gary Best, Philip Springer, Edmond Grant and

Phillips.

Phillips appears to also have an interest in the fisheries business. On January 23, 2017, the SARA official and five other persons formed Coastal Fishermen and Marine Services Inc. The directors listed are Relrick Wilkinson, Godfrey Scott, Allison Butters-Grant (deceased), Lelon Saul, Robert Forrester and Phillips.

Since being appointed to the State Asset Recovery Agency (SARA) in 2017, Phillips has been in charge of a number of crucial projects, including being placed as the lead investigator into the award of two oil blocks offshore Guyana by former President, Donald Ramotar, just days before he lost the 2015 General and Regional elections.

However, Phillips came under heavy criticism after it came to light that he is party to a pending application for an oil block that is in ultra deep waters. The offshore concession is referred to as Block C.

According to documents from the Guyana Geology and Mines Commission (GGMC) Phillips, who also has no track record in oil exploration, is listed as one of the beneficial owners of a company called ABR Oil and Gas Exploration that has applied for a licence to explore the block that is adjoining the Kaieteur and Canje blocks. Phillips claims, however, that he left ABR last year.