Prison releases murder accused by mistake …wanted bulletin now issued for ‘Satan,’

Latest update July 12th, 2019 12:59 AM
Police are desperately seeking to recapture 35-year-old Alvin Reid, known as ‘Satan’, who was mistakenly freed from prison while awaiting trial for the murder of a 14-year-old girl.
Director of Prisons, Gladwin Samuels, disclosed that an error by some prison ranks resulted in Reid being released.
He said that the ranks are to be charged for negligence.
The accused was committed to stand trial in September 2018, for the murder of 14-year-old Malika Hamilton, whose body was fished out of the Hope Canal, East Coast Demerara, on August 12, 2016.
The blunder apparently occurred because the accused was also on remand for another offence.
According to Prison Director Samuels, Reid was ordered freed on the lesser offence.
When he was being interviewed pending release, the rank conducting the interview was not in possession of the information regarding the murder charge against Reid.
By the time the officer received the information, the murder accused had already been released, Samuels said.
The body of the victim, 14-year-old Malika Hamilton, was fished out of the Hope Canal, East Coast Demerara, on August 12, 2016.
It was alleged that she was reported missing after going for a swim with the accused and another boy.
Police arrested Reid a few days later after finding him hiding in a barrel at a relative’s house.
He was subsequently charged and remanded. The unrepresented accused had alleged that police ranks had beaten him to say things that he did not know about.
A magistrate subsequently threw the matter out after ruling that police had not made out a case against Reid.
The police filed an appeal, and in September 2018, Reid was rearrested. This time around, police provided further evidence against him.
Magistrate Peter Hugh ruled that sufficient evidence was provided for him to stand trial.
Jul 12, 2019After much deliberation, Guyana has withdrawn from the Concacaf Men’s Olympic Qualifiers scheduled for July 17 – 21, 2019 in Jamaica. According to GFF’s President, Wayne Forde, this decision...
Jul 12, 2019
Jul 12, 2019
Jul 12, 2019
Jul 12, 2019
Jul 12, 2019
My dog is five years old. I walk her twice – morning and afternoon. If I have to be out from 8 AM, I would walk her from... more
The Carter-Price formula was incorporated, via a constitutional amendment, into Guyana’s Constitution. There is a logical... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders In his three and a half years as Secretary-General of the United Nations, António Guterres has proved... more
Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]