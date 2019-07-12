NSC Swim clinic underway at NAC and Colgrain

In an effort to aid in the development of the sport, the National Sports Commission (NSC) in collaboration with the Ministry of the Presidency has commenced its annual swimming programme at the National Aquatic Centre and Colgrain Pools.

The programme which will last for six weeks began on Monday with some 600 participants, both male and female between the ages of 6-16. According to Coach Paul Mahaica, students from 6-10 years old are being tutored at Colgrain while students from 11-16 are being taken through their paces at the National Aquatic Centre, daily.

Participants are being tutored on the basics of swimming including streamline position, front crawl, glide, blow bubbles, head position and kicks. Mahaica added that he is pleased with the response and they are expecting more students to join the clinic shortly.

He stated that this is the first year they have had so many students onboard and they are looking to expand the programme in other regions during the coming weeks.

“The students have shown the eagerness to learn and they have demonstrated the discipline needed to excel at higher levels.” Mahaica feels that this will help to develop the sport in a great way with some 600 students being exposed to the fundamentals. He pointed out that following the conclusion of the programme, students will be placed in clubs so that their skills can be further developed.

“It is important that we impart the basic knowledge to swimmers at a young age because it is usually at a tender age they are being spotted and nurtured. There is a need for more such programmes in other regions so those in the outlying areas can also benefit and this will help to improve the standard of our national competitions such as the schools’ championships.”

He expressed gratitude to the NSC and parents for their input. Among those conducting sessions are Quanicy Henry, Dewene Griffith, Shenice Mahaica, Jonathan Sookram and Denroy Throtman.