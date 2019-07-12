Latest update July 12th, 2019 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

NSC Swim clinic underway at NAC and Colgrain

Jul 12, 2019 Sports 0

In an effort to aid in the development of the sport, the National Sports Commission (NSC) in collaboration with the Ministry of the Presidency has commenced its annual swimming programme at the National Aquatic Centre and Colgrain Pools.

Participants at the National Aquatic Centre during one of the sessions.

The programme which will last for six weeks began on Monday with some 600 participants, both male and female between the ages of 6-16. According to Coach Paul Mahaica, students from 6-10 years old are being tutored at Colgrain while students from 11-16 are being taken through their paces at the National Aquatic Centre, daily.
Participants are being tutored on the basics of swimming including streamline position, front crawl, glide, blow bubbles, head position and kicks. Mahaica added that he is pleased with the response and they are expecting more students to join the clinic shortly.
He stated that this is the first year they have had so many students onboard and they are looking to expand the programme in other regions during the coming weeks.
“The students have shown the eagerness to learn and they have demonstrated the discipline needed to excel at higher levels.” Mahaica feels that this will help to develop the sport in a great way with some 600 students being exposed to the fundamentals. He pointed out that following the conclusion of the programme, students will be placed in clubs so that their skills can be further developed.
“It is important that we impart the basic knowledge to swimmers at a young age because it is usually at a tender age they are being spotted and nurtured. There is a need for more such programmes in other regions so those in the outlying areas can also benefit and this will help to improve the standard of our national competitions such as the schools’ championships.”
He expressed gratitude to the NSC and parents for their input. Among those conducting sessions are Quanicy Henry, Dewene Griffith, Shenice Mahaica, Jonathan Sookram and Denroy Throtman.

More in this category

Sports

Guyana withdraws from Preliminary Rounds of Concacaf Men’s Olympic Qualifiers

Guyana withdraws from Preliminary Rounds of Concacaf Men’s Olympic...

Jul 12, 2019

After much deliberation, Guyana has withdrawn from the Concacaf Men’s Olympic Qualifiers scheduled for July 17 – 21, 2019 in Jamaica. According to GFF’s President, Wayne Forde, this decision...
Read More
New Era Ent/ExxonMobil school futsal tourney Wisburg and CWSS off to winning starts

New Era Ent/ExxonMobil school futsal tourney...

Jul 12, 2019

Twenty-Person Squad Shortlisted; Team’s Ready – Head Coach, Dr. Ivan Joseph

Twenty-Person Squad Shortlisted; Team’s Ready...

Jul 12, 2019

Leo Romalho wins latest GuyanaNRA Record Shoot

Leo Romalho wins latest GuyanaNRA Record Shoot

Jul 12, 2019

Caribbean Squash Championships in T&T Who’s Who in National Junior Squash Team

Caribbean Squash Championships in T&T...

Jul 12, 2019

NSC Swim clinic underway at NAC and Colgrain

NSC Swim clinic underway at NAC and Colgrain

Jul 12, 2019

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]

New 2019