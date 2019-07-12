NSC Swim clinic underway at NAC and Colgrain

Latest update July 12th, 2019 12:59 AM
In an effort to aid in the development of the sport, the National Sports Commission (NSC) in collaboration with the Ministry of the Presidency has commenced its annual swimming programme at the National Aquatic Centre and Colgrain Pools.
The programme which will last for six weeks began on Monday with some 600 participants, both male and female between the ages of 6-16. According to Coach Paul Mahaica, students from 6-10 years old are being tutored at Colgrain while students from 11-16 are being taken through their paces at the National Aquatic Centre, daily.
Participants are being tutored on the basics of swimming including streamline position, front crawl, glide, blow bubbles, head position and kicks. Mahaica added that he is pleased with the response and they are expecting more students to join the clinic shortly.
He stated that this is the first year they have had so many students onboard and they are looking to expand the programme in other regions during the coming weeks.
“The students have shown the eagerness to learn and they have demonstrated the discipline needed to excel at higher levels.” Mahaica feels that this will help to develop the sport in a great way with some 600 students being exposed to the fundamentals. He pointed out that following the conclusion of the programme, students will be placed in clubs so that their skills can be further developed.
“It is important that we impart the basic knowledge to swimmers at a young age because it is usually at a tender age they are being spotted and nurtured. There is a need for more such programmes in other regions so those in the outlying areas can also benefit and this will help to improve the standard of our national competitions such as the schools’ championships.”
He expressed gratitude to the NSC and parents for their input. Among those conducting sessions are Quanicy Henry, Dewene Griffith, Shenice Mahaica, Jonathan Sookram and Denroy Throtman.
Jul 12, 2019After much deliberation, Guyana has withdrawn from the Concacaf Men’s Olympic Qualifiers scheduled for July 17 – 21, 2019 in Jamaica. According to GFF’s President, Wayne Forde, this decision...
Jul 12, 2019
Jul 12, 2019
Jul 12, 2019
Jul 12, 2019
Jul 12, 2019
My dog is five years old. I walk her twice – morning and afternoon. If I have to be out from 8 AM, I would walk her from... more
The Carter-Price formula was incorporated, via a constitutional amendment, into Guyana’s Constitution. There is a logical... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders In his three and a half years as Secretary-General of the United Nations, António Guterres has proved... more
Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]