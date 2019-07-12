New Era Ent/ExxonMobil school futsal tourney Wisburg and CWSS off to winning starts

The first New Era Entertainment (NEE) organised Schools Futsal Tournament for teams in the Bauxite Mining Town of Linden continues today at the Mackenzie Sports Club (MSC) Basketball Court with two matches.

In the first match of the tournament on Wednesday last, perennial football powerhouses, Christianburg/Wismar Secondary School (CWSS) thrashed New Silver City 10-4 before Wisburg Secondary got past Linden Technical Institute (LTI) 7-5.

Today’s matches from 16:30hrs will see Linden Foundation matching skills with New Silvercity before Wisburg clashes with Mackenzie High School in the feature game. The semifinal round and the final are slated for tomorrow. All the prize monies will go towards the development of sports in the schools.