Medical community gets 20 Additional ORTs “Don’t think you’ve arrived”- says GPHC CEO

A simple graduation ceremony, yesterday, at the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC), Resource Centre saw the graduation of the seventh batch of Operating Room Technicians (ORT).

GPHC Chief Executive Officer, Retired Brigadier George Lewis, told the graduates, “Don’t think you’ve arrived”. This was said in regards to the fact that they would have completed the course and some tend to adopt the attitude as if they know everything.

“You must also inculcate good and positive attitudes…Some of you believe that because of your success today you have arrived. That sort of attitude will not cause you to work to improve and to gain valuable experiences. Do not be know-alls,” the CEO said.

The welcome and introduction of the Chairperson was done by the Clinics Instructor, Ms Gail Gill.

Chairperson for the afternoon’s proceedings Ward Manager (Ag), Joy Knights, congratulated the graduands.

Ms Gail Gill said, “This training commenced on July 9,2018, for a period of ten months.”

She said that the group of trainees comprised one registered nurse, two medic soldiers from Belize, two nursing assistants and fifteen patient care assistants. Trainees were drawn from the force hospital in Belize, Mabaruma Hospital, three private students, St. Joseph Mercy Hospital (SJMH) and GPHC.

One student withdrew because of health issues.

The group received training in Orthopaedics, Paediatrics, Ophthalmology, General Surgery, Obstetrics and Gynaecology, Ear, Nose and Throat Surgery, Nephrology, and Kidney Transplant.

Training was done in both theory and practical to ensure that what was done in theory was correctly applies practically. There were 14 written tests and five practical tests. Theory scores ranged from 60.5%- 95% and practical’s ranging from 87%-100% for the finals.

They also underwent training for Code of Conduct in the Operating Room, Code of Dress, and Rules of the Operating Room Technician, Preparation and Maintenance of a safe surgical environment, Infection Control in the Operating Room, Principles of Asepsis, Care and Knowledge of Basic Instruments etc.

Gill said that the overall performance and attendance of students was good but five students stood out in attendance and punctuality. They were Premkunarie George of SJMH, who was also the top graduating student; Bricenio Ack of the Belezian Defence Force who was also the Best Practical Student; Mahadai Narine of GPHC, Joleen Ramascindo of Mabaruma Hospital and Raywattie Singh of GPHC.

Students also underwent a two-month preceptor ship from May 10 to July 9 during which the trainees worked under supervision to ensure that they were well on track.

As they have graduated they will return to their respective hospitals to function in their capacity.

CEO Retired Brigadier George Lewis said whatever he was about to say was directed at the graduands. “I know that you, the graduands, must be very happy that you’re graduating and I believe that you have every reason to be.”

He went on to say that the occasion marked the end of their studies but it also marked the beginning of the time where they would put into practice what they have learnt.

“I know that these tasks might look simple on paper. However you must take them seriously, since your failure can cause the loss of life or serious injury to our patients.”

The presentation of certificates and prizes followed. The tutors were very surprised when the graduands also presented them with tokens as a way of saying thanks for their time and dedication.

Assistant Nursing Director, Keith Alonzo, in his charge to the graduands expressed his heartfelt congratulations to them as well as their tutors and family. “I know it took a lot of hard work for you to achieve what you have achieved today. You have accomplished something worthwhile.”

Alonzo added that some cases will be more challenging than others but the reward is great as they will have a beneficial and bright future. He also warned them to carry themselves with honour and discipline.