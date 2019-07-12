Man used spent shells to make jewellery gets suspended sentence

Thirty – one year-old Ivon Marquez, a Venezuelan national, was yesterday taken before Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan in the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts where he was made to answer a charge of possession of ammunition components.

The defendant was read the charge and through a Spanish interpreter without delay he admitted to the offence.

It was alleged that on July 6, 2019 at Black Water Landing, North West District, Marquez had in his possession two 9mm spent shells while he was not the holder of a firearm licence at the time.

Police Prosecutor Gordon Mansfield told the court that on July 6, last, police ranks from the Mabaruma Police Station, acting on information, went to the location.

Contact was made with the defendant and they identified themselves as police officers after which they carried out a searched.

Nothing was found on the defendant however, further search was carried out on a haversack that was on his back. That search revealed two 9mm spent shells.

The defendant was told of the allegation against him, he then give a caution statement admitting to the offence. When asked if he was a licensed firearm holder the defendant replied in denial.

Marquez was subsequently arrested and brought to Georgetown where he was charged. Checks of his status in Guyana turned up as illegal.

Magistrate McLennan then asked the defendant if he would like to give an explanation to the court for his actions. According to Marquez, “I come to Guyana to find a better life. I am a jewellery maker and I use the spent shells to make the jewellery.”

Marques was handed a two-year suspended sentence which means that if he is to be charged again in Guyana and the new charge attracts a jail sentence he will then be called upon to serve his time in prison.

The magistrate further ordered that he is to pay a $50,000 fine then he will be escorted by the police to the nearest port of exit back to his country of origin at the shortest possible date.