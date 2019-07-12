Man 39, jailed 20 years for rape of Granny Another sentenced for rape of girl, 6

Thirty-nine-year-old, Delon Blake, was yesterday sentenced to 20 years’ imprisonment for the rape of an elderly woman.

Blake appeared at the Georgetown High Court on Wednesday, where he admitted to a rape charge.

According to the allegation, on June 20, last, Blake engaged in sexual penetration of a 77-year-old woman against her will.

The man, who Justice Simone Morris-Ramlall, has since recommended that he undergo counselling while in prison, had used violence in the process of the rape.

Prior to being sentenced, Blake apologized to the victim, who in turn, expressed shame in coming forward. The woman said that she was ashamed and afraid to come forward because she had never in her entire life been to a Court.

In handing down the judgment, Justice Morris-Ramlall, started with 36 years but deducted 16 years for the early admission of guilt; the time he spent in prison on remand and a show of remorse.

At his appearance, Blake was represented by Attorney Ravindra Mohabir, who asked the Court for leniency on his behalf.

The case was presented by State Prosecutor Sarah Martin, who said that based on reports, Blake was among the 13 inmates, who broke out of the Lusignan Prison in July 2017.

He was subsequently recaptured.

Meanwhile, in another matter before the same judge, Colin Thomas, 50, who pleaded guilty to two counts of sexual activity with a child, was sentenced to 23 years for the crime.

Thomas also apologized to his victim, who was six and eight years old when the incidents occurred.

According to the first charge, between August 1 and August 31, 2013, he engaged in sexual activity with a six-year-old girl.

The other charge stated that between August 1 and August 31, 2014, he engaged in sexual activity with the same girl, this time around, when she was eight.