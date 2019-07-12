Robbery/murder of moneychanger, daughter… Fifth suspect says “I give dem de wuk” – captured suspects take cops to house where they split up loot

Police have detained a fifth suspect who has allegedly told investigators that he gave his accomplices “the wuk”, which ended in the brutal killing of moneychanger Aaron Latchman, and his daughter two Thursdays ago.

The 37-year-old man, who was previously freed of two murder charges, and is on a charge of possessing an illegal firearm, was arrested yesterday in North Ruimveldt.

Kaieteur News understands that he has told detectives that he gave his accomplices “the wuk”.

However, the suspect has denied being at the scene of the robbery and murder.

Kaieteur News understands that the suspects are pointing fingers at each other, with one individual confiding that he “cocked the gun” at Mr, Latchman, while denying that he fired the fatal shots.

Another alleged member of the gang has told the police that he waited in the getaway car and heard the gunshots.

He claimed that his accomplices later ran to the car.

Police are reportedly being told that while some of the bandits waited near the Latchmans home, an accomplice trailed the moneychanger from the city, and alerted those in wait that he was arriving.

According to sources, some of the suspects took detectives to a house in Sophia where they allegedly split up the loot after killing the father and daughter.

They reportedly also took the cops to a house where they changed some of the stolen foreign currency.

One suspect allegedly complained that he was ‘only’ given about $120,000.

Another reportedly griped that he was given even less.

Police sources indicated that there may be at least two other gang members at large.

Investigators are painstakingly building a strong case against the suspects, and charges are likely within days.

According to reports, they are also examining some forensic evidence that was retrieved from the getaway car, which was abandoned at D’Urban Backlands.

Aaron Latchman and Arianna Latchman were shot dead just over a week ago after bandits cornered them in their premises and stole a bag of money from Mr. Latchman.

They were laid to rest on Wednesday.