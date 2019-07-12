Hotel owner, alleged hit man’s PI to commence in two weeks

The Preliminary Inquiry (PI) for the owner of Rockies International Hotel on Light Street, Georgetown, and the alleged hit man, in relation to their charge of conspiracy to commit murder is slated to begin in the next two weeks’ time.

The men are currently before Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan in the Georgetown Magistrates’ Court. They were not required to plead to the indictable charge.

It is alleged that between April 1, 2018 and June 7, 2019, at Georgetown, the defendants conspired with each other, and persons unknown, to murder Dwayne Grant, a businessman from Lethem.

Yesterday, for the fourth time Magistrate McLennan refused bail for the men after their attorneys once again renewed their applications.

Further remanded are businessman Mark Grimmond, 57, of 320 Grove Housing Scheme, East Bank Demerara; and Chatterpaul Singh, 36, a miner, of 1 First Street, Cummingsburg, Georgetown.

Attorney-at-law Bernard Da Silva, who is representing Grimmond, told the court that his client is suffering from an ailment. He was recently rushed to the hospital, the lawyer said.

He added that the hospital refused to grant him the medical as it must come as a request from the prison.

The attorney for Singh also tried to renew his application for bail to be granted to his client. However, he failed to provide any specials reasons for bail.

Police prosecutor, Neville Jeffers, disclosed more statements into the matter and he presented the telephone

recordings between the two defendants in relation to the case.

Prosecutor Jeffers had objected to the bail applications based on the seriousness of the offence and the strength of the evidence the police wish to present. After listening to the defence counsel and prosecution, Chief Magistrate McLennan adjourned the matter to July 24, 2019.

According to the facts of the charge, Grant received certain information that the men were plotting to kill him and he reported it to the police. The police ranks acting on the report went to a hotel where they made contact with the number two defendant, Singh.

Singh was arrested and at that point in time, he was reportedly found with a firearm. In a detailed conversation with the police, Singh reportedly admitted that he was contracted by Grimmond to kill Grant.

Grimmond was subsequently arrested and the allegation of conspiracy to commit murder was put to him. Telephone conversations between the two defendants were obtained by the police. Based on advice from the Director of Public Prosecutions, the charge was instituted.