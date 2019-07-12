Latest update July 12th, 2019 12:59 AM

‘Dem police deh pon stupidness’ – Man tells court

Jul 12, 2019 News 0

“Dem police deh pon stupidness.” These were the words of a man who was remanded to prison for allegedly stealing a quantity of clothing which belonged to a Neighbourhood Police rank attached to the Ruimveldt Police Station.

Kevin Ambrose

Kevin Ambrose appeared before Principal Magistrate Faith McGusty in the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts where the charge was read to him and he was remanded to prison.
The charge read that on July 2, 2019 at the Ruimveldt Police Station housing quarters, the defendant stole a quantity of clothing, property of Jermaine Yaw, a Neighbourhood Police.
Ambrose told the court that he is a 23-year-old resident of Albouystown. He said, “When the police talking they only talking for themselves. They want me do things. They always getting you running through cracks and when they catch you they ain’t find nutten pon you.”
According to Ambrose the victim is in a relationship with his aunt. However, he does not like happiness for the rest of the family. “He always trying fo cause a problem.”
The magistrate after a very nice conversation with the defendant ordered that he is to undergo a psychiatric evaluation to determine if he is fit to stand trial.
The matter was then adjourned until July 31.

