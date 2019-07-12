Latest update July 12th, 2019 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Decades old rule abolished No more three-month work before pay- Public Service Minister

Jul 12, 2019 News 0

For decades now, policy of having to work for three months before getting your first salary has always affected persons who are new in the public sector in Guyana.
Yesterday, Minister of Public Service, Tabitha Sarabo-Halley, said that such a policy will be no more.
She added, “Someone came up with this policy and then people in the ministry just decided to go along with it. I do not understand it.” She described the policy as “unconscionable”.
“Many Public Servants have complained of having to work for three months before being paid. I have thus far found no rule or policy that substantiates this. I find this practice unconscionable and thus should no longer be a practice in any government agency after the month of July.
“I am working with my staff to remove this bugbear from those who are desirous of joining the Public Service. So going forward, no one should have to wait beyond one month of being hired to receive their salary,” the minister related.
“People have to find money to go to work, purchase their meals, only to be told that they are not being paid until three months later. And so that is something that should stop immediately.
“If you work out of town the matter is worse because sometimes you have to work for five or six months before being paid,” the minister expressed.
She added that salaries will be increased for public servants all across the board. Only last week, the Public Service Commission announced that there were over 900 vacancies for qualified persons in the public sector.

More in this category

Sports

Guyana withdraws from Preliminary Rounds of Concacaf Men’s Olympic Qualifiers

Guyana withdraws from Preliminary Rounds of Concacaf Men’s Olympic...

Jul 12, 2019

After much deliberation, Guyana has withdrawn from the Concacaf Men’s Olympic Qualifiers scheduled for July 17 – 21, 2019 in Jamaica. According to GFF’s President, Wayne Forde, this decision...
Read More
New Era Ent/ExxonMobil school futsal tourney Wisburg and CWSS off to winning starts

New Era Ent/ExxonMobil school futsal tourney...

Jul 12, 2019

Twenty-Person Squad Shortlisted; Team’s Ready – Head Coach, Dr. Ivan Joseph

Twenty-Person Squad Shortlisted; Team’s Ready...

Jul 12, 2019

Leo Romalho wins latest GuyanaNRA Record Shoot

Leo Romalho wins latest GuyanaNRA Record Shoot

Jul 12, 2019

Caribbean Squash Championships in T&T Who’s Who in National Junior Squash Team

Caribbean Squash Championships in T&T...

Jul 12, 2019

NSC Swim clinic underway at NAC and Colgrain

NSC Swim clinic underway at NAC and Colgrain

Jul 12, 2019

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]

New 2019