Decades old rule abolished No more three-month work before pay- Public Service Minister

For decades now, policy of having to work for three months before getting your first salary has always affected persons who are new in the public sector in Guyana.

Yesterday, Minister of Public Service, Tabitha Sarabo-Halley, said that such a policy will be no more.

She added, “Someone came up with this policy and then people in the ministry just decided to go along with it. I do not understand it.” She described the policy as “unconscionable”.

“Many Public Servants have complained of having to work for three months before being paid. I have thus far found no rule or policy that substantiates this. I find this practice unconscionable and thus should no longer be a practice in any government agency after the month of July.

“I am working with my staff to remove this bugbear from those who are desirous of joining the Public Service. So going forward, no one should have to wait beyond one month of being hired to receive their salary,” the minister related.

“People have to find money to go to work, purchase their meals, only to be told that they are not being paid until three months later. And so that is something that should stop immediately.

“If you work out of town the matter is worse because sometimes you have to work for five or six months before being paid,” the minister expressed.

She added that salaries will be increased for public servants all across the board. Only last week, the Public Service Commission announced that there were over 900 vacancies for qualified persons in the public sector.