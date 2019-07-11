Latest update July 11th, 2019 12:59 AM

Young man ‘trips out’, attacks 79-year-old church brother

The suspicions of several church brethren were affirmed yesterday when a young colleague suspected of having emotional issues, ‘tripped out’ and attacked a 79-year-old church brother.

Victor Daniels as he awaited medical attention

Eyewitnesses who were on the scene and attend the same church as the suspect, said that the man is normally quiet and distant, and acts strangely, even when church brethren are worshipping, interacting or otherwise having a good time.
Some said that yesterday’s attack did not come as a surprise, since many feared that one day he would ‘trip out’ as a result of his strange behaviour.
Several church members were executing construction work on a church in Princes Street, Georgetown, yesterday, when the young man reportedly sprang up suddenly and attacked 79-year-old Victor Daniels of Bent Street, Georgetown, resulting in Daniels sustaining a deep slash to the neck.
Daniels was rushed to the Georgetown Public Hospital where he was treated and sent home in a stable condition.
While the accused has been taken into police custody, Daniels is however begging for mercy on his behalf. Daniels said he does not want the man to go to jail, but instead be offered the professional psychiatric help he seems to need.

 

