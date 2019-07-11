Latest update July 11th, 2019 12:59 AM

West Berbice man freed of rape

A 29-year-old West Berbice man who was on trial on a charge of rape has been freed.
Khemraj Persaud, called “Hot Dog Boy”, of Cotton Tree Village, West Coast Berbice, was on trial before Justice Priya Sewnarine-Beharry and a mixed jury in the Berbice High Court.
The man was accused of committing the act on October 15, 2017, at Rosignol, West Bank Berbice.
He was represented by Attorney-at-law Latchmi Rahamat. Attorney Mandel Moore appeared for the State.
Persaud was freed after the jury returned with a verdict of not guilty.
The case for the prosecution was that Persaud along with two others accosted a woman while she was on her way home, held her at knifepoint and forcefully had sexual intercourse with her against her will.
The woman, who was acquainted with one of the men, was out drinking at a disco in West Bank Berbice. On her way home, she was reportedly ambushed and raped.
One of the men, Clarence Arthur called “Bung”, recently pleaded guilty to the charge and was sentenced to 20 years in jail by Justice Jo Ann Barlow. The other man was not arrested and is still at large.

New 2019