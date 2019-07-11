RFA-GBTI Annual U13 Finals Paiwomak Warriors FC crowned Champions

Paiwomak Warriors FC edged Tabatinga FC by a 3-2 margin following kicks from the penalty mark to be crowned champions of the Rupununi Football Association (RFA)/Guyana Bank For Trade and Industry (GBTI) Under-13 Championship on Saturday last at the St. Ignatius Ground, Lethem.

At the end of the allotted 20-minute match and 10-minute extra-time, the teams were tied 1-1 in extra time with goals from Matrim Martin for Tabatinga FC and Glensford Peterson for Paiwomak Warriors.

In order to arrive at a winner, kicks from the penalty mark were required. Scoring for Paiwomak Warriors were Peterson, Josh Glasgow and Guy Moses, while Martin and Reyes Williams converted for Tabatinga FC.

The final was preceded by two semi-final action matches between Tabatinga FC and Basin FC, and Paiwomak Warriors FC and Gladiators FC with Tabatinga FC and Paiwomak Warriors FC each winning by similar 2-0 margins.

Scorers in the first semi-final were Reyes Williams in the 15th minute and Matrim Martin in the 18th minute, while the second semi-final saw Nathan Alcides scoring an own goal in the 12th minute giving Paiwomak the lead and Glendsford Peterson extending that lead in the 16th minute for the eventual victors.

Prior to the start of the championship, the teams were welcomed by RFA’s President, Rayan Farias and Sharon King, GBTI’s Lethem Branch Manager. King, in brief remarks, said football is part of their corporate social responsibility: “We chose football because we recognize that football is a popular sport in the Region, and the most-played sport in the world. We believe that early exposure will help to instill discipline and inspire the youths to higher levels of performance, while giving them a chance to showcase their skills.”

Farias expressed gratitude to the sponsor and said the tournament was part of the pathway to national selection: “This is the start of the process to be considered for national selection as when you display your talents in football at this level, you give yourself a better opportunity to be part of the national teams and further represent Guyana on the national and international stages.”

He reminded all parents to see football as a step in the right direction for their child or children’s benefit. He stressed that the “beautiful game” can help anyone to have a disciplined life. In closing, Farias also expressed thanks to the match officials and encouraged more corporate and individual partnerships to ensure football is developed in the region.

The annual tournament saw the participation of 18 clubs from the five sub-districts: Central (5), East Central (5), North (4), Deep South (2) and South Central (2).