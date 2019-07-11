Prison Officer on ganja charge released on $100,000 bail

Latest update July 11th, 2019 12:59 AM

A prison officer, who was remanded to prison on his first court appearance, was yesterday released on $100,000 bail. He is accused of smuggling marijuana into the Camp Street Prison.

Prison Officer: Cleon Webster

Twenty-year-old Cleon Webster, of Golden Grove, East Coast Demerara, was arraigned before Principal Magistrate Faith McGusty in the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts. The charge stated that on June 14, 2019, at Camp Street Prison, Georgetown, Webster had in his possession 120 grams of cannabis for the purpose of trafficking.
However, the defendant denied the allegation.
On Webster’s first court appearance, police prosecutor Seon Blackman objected to bail being granted to him based on three grounds; the nature of the offence and the prevalence of, and the punishment the offence attracts. He also objected based on the fact that the narcotics were found in Webster’s bag.
Yesterday, Webster’s lawyer renewed the bail application and mentioned that her client is prepared to lodge his passport, and his family will ensure that he returns for his next court date.
Magistrate McGusty then granted Webster bail in the sum of $100,000. He is expected to make his next court appearance on July 31.
The facts of the charge read that upon entering the prison compound everyone is subjected to a search. A search was conducted on Webster and the said narcotics were discovered in his bag.
The officer who conducted the search, unwrapped the parcel the marijuana was in and showed it to Webster; he (Webster) said that it belonged to his sister. As a result, he was arrested and charged.

 

