Police treating welder’s death as murder, several co-workers detained

A previous report by this publication had stated that 34-year-old welder Yogindra Ramkarran was found decomposed at Pigeon Island; however, multiple police sources have confirmed that the man’s body was found near his work camp up the Karakari Creek, several miles away from the village of Orealla.

His body was found last week Wednesday night, reportedly by his co-workers.

Meanwhile, Kaieteur News was informed that several of Ramkarran’s co-workers have been arrested and are currently in police custody assisting with investigations. Ramkarran’s death is now being treated as a murder, since new information gathered has indicated that persons burnt the remains before the police arrived to the area to bring it out for relatives to identify.

It is understood that the persons are claiming that relatives gave permission to burn their relative’s body; however, the man’s brother-in-law told Kaieteur News that the only time they spoke to anyone was on Friday, when it was mentioned that the body was too decomposed to come out. As such, they (persons at the worksite) would have to burn or bury the body. The brother-in-law disclosed that at no point was any permission granted to burn his relative’s remains.

A police source from that area stated that there appeared to be a wound to the chest of the man that may have been the cause of death.

Ramkarran’s decomposed body was found in a clump of bushes near his camp. He was reportedly imbibing with his co-workers last week Tuesday at their camp and shortly after, they all ventured into the backlands and continued drinking.

The co-workers reportedly claimed that after they concluded drinking, they left him in the backlands to head back to camp and they never saw him again until they found his body last week Wednesday night.

Ramkarran had been employed with a sawmill operator from Crabwood Creek for the past nine years, relatives said.

Police are investigating.