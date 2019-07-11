Over 900 jobs up for grabs in the public sector

The Public Service Commission has released its 2019 annual vacancy circular, and it reveals some 900-plus vacancies available across the country.

In an interview with Kaieteur News, Minister of Finance Winston Jordan said that there was a moratorium on hiring for the public service, since the International Monetary Fund had advised Government to curtail its budget. But the Minister went on to say that the economy has expanded, and so there is a need for more human resources. Some jobs which were already listed before have been reopened, while new jobs have been created due to the expansion of the economy.

The vacancies are listed according to the revised 2018 salary structure. Interested persons are advised to contact the Secretary of the Public Service Commission, Marvalyn Stevens, or the Ministry, Local Government Organ or other public agency under which the job is listed for the job description and requisite qualifications.

There are several key posts available for levels 10 and up of the structure, which are as follows.

Region one needs a Regional Health Officer (RHO) at Mabaruma Regional Hospital, three Assistant Hospital Administrators, and one Education Officer. Region two needs a Medical Superintendent, a Deputy Regional Executive Officer (DREO), one RHO, a Regional Education Officer (REO), a Senior Health Visitor (SHV) and a Nutritionist. Region three needs a Medical Superintendent, a DREO of Planning, one RHO, a Senior Obstetrician and Gynecologist, a Medical Registrar, four Government Medical Officers (GMO), and one Senior Departmental Sister. Region four needs one DREO, one RHO, one REO, one SHV, three Education Officers II and one Education Officer I. Region six needs one Senior Departmental Sister. Region seven needs a Medical Superintendent. Region nine needs one Hospital Administrator and one REO. Region 10 needs one SHV and an Education Officer II.

The Supreme Court of Judicature needs a Deputy Registrar for the Supreme Court of Berbice.

The Ministry of Legal Affairs needs a Monitoring and Evaluation Coordinator, an Assistant Solicitor General, a Principal Parliamentary Counsel, an Assistant Chief Parliamentary Counsel, and a State Counsel. The Ministry of Public Health needs a Director of Primary Healthcare Services, a Director of the National Blood Transfusion Centre, a Director of the Genito Urinary Medicine clinic, a Deputy Director of Health Sciences Education, a Strategic Information Officer, a Technical Officer, a Deputy Director of Regional Health Service, a Project Manager of the AIDS Programme, a Principal Dental Surgeon, a Deputy Chief Nursing Officer, a Health Economist, three Programme Coordinators and a Deputy Project Manager for the National AIDS Programme Secretariat, a Principal Physiotherapist, a Public Health Nutritionist, a Chief Emergency Medical Technician, a Coordinator for the Rehabilitation Assistant Training Programme, a Coordinator for the X-RAY Technician Training Programme, Head for the Georgetown Chest Clinic, a Project Director (Drug Abuse), a Senior Analytical Scientific Officer, two Senior Nursing Tutors, and two SHVs. The Ministry of Business needs a Director for the Business Strategy and Policy Unit and a Legal Officer. The Ministry of Public Security needs a Head for the Policy Research Unit and a Programme Coordinator. The Ministry of Public Infrastructure needs an Aviation Inspector, seven Senior Engineers, a Marine Superintendent, a Specialist Engineer, a Chief Mechanical Engineer, a Traffic Manager, and a Geographic Information System Technician. The Ministry of Social Protection needs a Chief Probation and Social Services Officer, an Assistant Chief Probation and Social Services Officer, a Deputy Chief Labour Officer, an Assistant Chief Labour Officer, an Assistant Chief Occupational Safety and Health Officer, a Manager of Child Abuse Intake, a Manager for Family Support Services, a Manager of Foster Care, a Manager for the Procurement Unit and a Senior Statistician. The Ministry of Communities needs a Community Development and Monitoring Officer and three Special Project Officers. The Ministry of Agriculture needs a Chief Technical Officer, a Chief Hydrometeorological Officer, a Technical Officer, a Monitoring and Evaluation Coordinator, a Head of Strategic Planning at the Policy Development and Analysis Unit, a Head of Monitoring and Evaluation at the Statistics and Forecasting Unit, a Head of the Project and Programme Development Unit, a Specialist Meteorologist, and a Specialist Hydrologist, a Manager of Agricultural Stations of Ebini and Pirara, a Legal Officer, a Manager (Agriculture Extension) and a Policy Analyst.

The Ministry of Education needs a Deputy Chief Education Officer of Administration, a Chief Test Development Officer, a Curriculum Development Officer, an Assistant Chief Education Officer (Primary), a Principal Education Officer (Georgetown), a Head for the Literacy Units, a Head for the Multimedia Centre, a Coordinator for the Centre for Stimulation of Persons Associated with Disabilities, five REOs for Regions 2, 3, 4, 7 and 9, four School’s Inspectors, a Coordinator for the Schools Support Unit, an Individual Education Planner, a Special Project Officer, a Senior Test Development Officer, a Senior Statistician, three Education Officers II, a Senior Physical Education Officer, a Systems Administrator, two National Literacy Coordinators, and seven Education Officers I for Special Education.

It is important to note that the Education Ministry is in need of 114 Guidance and Counselling Officers (Level 8).

The Department of Culture, Youth and Sport needs a Director of Culture, two Technical Officers and one Administrator for the Kuru Kururu Training College. The Ministry of Finance needs a Chief Evaluation Officer. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs needs a Systems Administrator. The Ministry of Indigenous People’s Affairs needs a Ministerial Planning Officer, a Monitoring and Development Officer, a Programme Coordinator, a Systems Administrator, and a Management Development Officer. The Chambers of the Director of Public Prosecutions needs two Assistant Directors, and two State Counsels.

The positions are pensionable.