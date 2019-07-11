Hamilton Green 9-a-side Inter Ward Cup final fixed for Sunday at Den Amstel Dennis Edwards and Sparta Family sponsors’ day’s activity

Latest update July 11th, 2019 12:59 AM

Dennis Edwards and the Sparta Family have taken a major role in sponsoring Sunday programme of the final day of competition in the Hamilton Green Inter Ward/Village 9-a-side Knockout Football Tournament which will conclude with eight matches at the Den Amstel ground, West Coast Demerara.

Trayon Bobb

Action starts at 3:00pm with the remaining playoff games followed by the quarterfinals, semifinals and final under lights provided by Brian Tiwari of BK International Company.The 30-minute games, which will be divided into 15-minute halves with a 5-minute interval, opens with Mahaicony coming up against Bagotville at 3:00pm followed by Timehri against Charlestown, Soesdyke face Lilliendaal, Pouderoyen versus Sophia, Goed Fortuin play De Kinderen, Bourda Blues take on Mocha, Den Amstel Back Street battle Zeelugt and Uitvlugt oppose Vreed-en-Hoop. The winners of these games advance to the quarters, with the respective winners going onto challenge for a spot in the final.
Sudden death penalties will be used to separate the sides in the event of a draw at the end of full time. The no offside rule and all of the FIFA rules will be in effect.

Jamal Harvey

The champions will take home $300,000, while the runners-up team will collect $100,000 with both teams getting the Prime Minister’s Trophies which were donated by Prime Minister Moses Nagamootoo.The third place team will receive $60,000 sponsored by Techno mills, while the team that finishes fourth will get $40,000 donated by Ready Mix along with Trophies.
The player with the Most Goals will receive a Home Dinette Chair from China Trading, while the footballer who scores the second most goals will be presented with a Lazy Boy chair from AH&L Kissoon. The Best Goalkeeper will collect the Minister of Natural Resources trophy.

Tyrone Khan

Trayon Bobb (4), Adrian Aaron (3), Jamal Harvey (2) and Tyrone Khan (2) are the current top goal scorers in the tournament.
Among the sponsors of the tournament are: John Fernandes, Courtney Benn, Techno mills, Ready mix, Sattaur Gafoor, Sparta Family, E.C Vieira, BEV Enterprises, BK International, IPA, New Thriving, Ricks and Sari, E-Networks, Star Computers, NAMILCO, Cummings Electrical, National Sports Commission, Star Entertainment, Alfro Alphonso and the Prime Minister.

