Guinness ‘Greatest of the Streets’ Georgetown Zone All set for an exhilarating contest

The Guinness ‘Greatest of the Streets’ football tournament turns 10 this year and sponsor; Banks DIH is optimistic of having record turnouts and preparations are set for tomorrow’s Georgetown Zone elimination matches kick off at the National Cultural Center tarmac from 19:00hrs.

The organisers; Three Peat Promotions, and Banks DIH representatives held a joint press conference at the company’s Sports Club, Thirst Park yesterday morning.

Banks DIH Communications Manager Troy Peters revealed that the company is, “Very happy to say it has made its mark in Guyana”, after enduring for a decade which has seen much expansion throughout the country with the tournament now covering six zones inclusive of the Capital City.

As is the norm, 32 teams are participating in the tournament with 16 gaining automatic qualification by virtue of their sterling performances at last year’s championship, while the remaining 16 spots were claimed by victorious teams at last Friday’s ‘qualifiers’.

The winners of the Georgetown Championship will walk away with a trophy and $500,000, while the runners-up will pocket $300,000 with the third place copping $200,000.

Fourth place finishers will find themselves $100,000 richer, while the contestants in the ‘Plate’ section will have an opportunity to win a prize equal to the same amount.

The venues for this year’s tournament are the National Cultural Center tarmac, the Burnham Court tarmac and a debutant venue, the National Racquet Center.

Speaking on behalf of the officials, head referee Wayne Griffith asked teams to, “Be present at least 15 minutes before game time.”

As is normal, the game will last a total of 20 minutes with each team allowed two fouls with a third foul resulting in a penalty being awarded to the opposing team.

The event will last for seven days with the other playing dates being Saturday (July 13), July 19, 20, 26 and 27, with the grand final scheduled for August 3. The first two nights of the competition, which features 32 teams, will be used for elimination.