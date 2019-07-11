GPHC sees ‘Implanon’ implant as most effective for birth control

Officials at the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC) are asserting that the Implanon birth control implant is the most effective of its kind. This of course was decided after a recent survey based on the demand for the contraceptive compared to other remedies at the GPHC Family Planning Clinic.

It is said that Implanon is a more ‘easy to handle’ remedy since it is a single rod implant as compared to Jadelle which is a double rod implant. As a result, Implanon has replaced Jadelle, also because it is has fewer side effects, according to GPHC officials.

Birth control implants are one of the most widely demanded services at the family planning clinic and are available free of cost to women who wish not to get pregnant within a three to five-year period.

According to reports from the institution, more women have a preference for Implanon because it is longer lasting and does not require them having to pay much attention to it after it is implanted in the upper forearm. After being implanted, the contraceptive immediately releases hormones in the body that effectively prevent pregnancy.

As stated by Head of the Family planning Department Nurse Debbie Dundas-Haley, the method of inserting the implant is quick, easy and painless. The patients are first educated on the implant, and then a simple procedure occurs where the upper arm is sterilised, and numbed, before the contraceptive shot in the upper arm.

In many cases, according to reports, the only after effect is a little soreness to the area where the contraceptive has been administered.

Reports indicate that this procedure has been conducted at the health facility for more than five years, and there has never been a case returning with serious complication. To date, some sixty mothers have already received the implant without complaints, according to GPHC services.

There are several other birth-control options available locally, and these include Oral Contraceptive Pills (OCPs), Depo-Provera injection, and the insertion of the Intra Uterine Device (IUD)