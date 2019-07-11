Decomposed body found in Crabwood Creek trench

Latest update July 11th, 2019 12:59 AM
The decomposed body of a man was found floating in a trench at Crabwood Creek yesterday around 10:30hrs by a farmer.
Kaieteur News understands that the police were alerted that the body of a male was discovered floating in a sideline trench situated at Grant 1779 Crabwood Creek, Upper Corentyne. The body was clad in checkered three-quarter pants and a dark coloured shirt. There were no apparent marks of violence noticed by investigating ranks; however, there was blood oozing from the nose.
According to the farmer who made the discovery, he was tending to his boat in the said location when he was overwhelmed by an unbearable stench. Upon further investigation by the farmer, he found the rotting body in the trench.
The body is currently at the Bailey’s Funeral Home awaiting an identification, which will be followed by a post mortem examination.
