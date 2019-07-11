CFU 2019 Girls’ Under-14 Challenge Series Guyana drawn in Group 5 to be hosted by Dom. Rep. from August 5

Latest update July 11th, 2019 12:59 AM

Bridgetown, Barbados – Guyana has been drawn in Group 5 of the Caribbean Football Union (CFU) 2019 Girls’ Under 14 Challenge Series which would take place from August 5-13, 2019 across five venues in the region. A total of 22 teams will take part in the competition.
The developmental tournament will be played in Jamaica, Cayman Islands, Puerto Rico, St. Kitts and Nevis and the Dominican Republic.
“This competition follows last year’s Women’s Challenge Series and drills down on the CFU’s commitment to grassroots football generally and the advancement of the women’s game specifically. Just under 400 girls from across the Caribbean will get the chance to pit their skills against their counterparts, and this will also foster their growth and development both on and off the football pitch,” CFU President Randolph Harris said.
“This competition is also important for us from a developmental perspective, as it gives us the opportunity to appoint budding referees from the respective territories to officiate in the matches. This will shore up their skills and give them some of the much-needed practical experience required to advance to the next tier,” President Harris added.
Guyana, which drew the bye in their first match, will come up against the host nation, Grenada, Suriname and Trinidad and Tobago with all matches to be played at the Carol Morgan School.

