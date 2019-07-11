Bris-o Promotions presents Bikini boxing on Saturday Pro Boxer Dexter Marques to feature at Event

Latest update July 11th, 2019 12:59 AM

By Sean Devers

New York-based Guyanese boxing promoter, Seon Bristol, has confirmed that his Briso Promotion Company will be staging a Bikini boxing card on Saturday July 13 at the La Famila ground on Aubrey Barker Street in South Ruimveldt
During this event which is scheduled to commence at 18:00hrs, Flyweight pugilist Dexter Marques is expected to showcase his boxing skills in two Execibition bouts on the night.

Seon Bristol of Bris-O promotions.

Marques is preparing for possible title fight on Boxing Day 2019, when Bris-O Promotions collaborates with the Guyana Boxing Association (GBA) to stage a Pro-AM Card which includes Bikini Boxing, something that has never before done.
“This type of Event is not focused on Sports; it’s simply entertainment with a flavour of Sports since Sports have regulations. I am aware that the minimum length of a Boxing match is three rounds with two minute rounds but here I have three one-minute rounds for all participants,” informed Bristol, the nephew of former Commonwealth light middleweight Champions Kenny Bristol.
Even though its entertainment, many of the young ladies might not know of medical issues that they might have… so for that reason we will have a medical team at Ringside.

Dexter Marques will feature on the Bikini Boxing Card on Saturday night in South Ruimveldt.

Bristol, who fought in the Amateur Ranks, explained that the girls participates with a balloon type glove and said after this event was staged last year many females responded well to placing emphasis on physical training which would help to build self-confidence.
“This (bikini boxing) can open up avenues where the ladies, all Guyanese, can talk to each other if something is bothering them. They can also talk to their trainer (former world Champion Shondel Alfred) in addition to mummy, auntie, sister…. So there are more options to make use of,” Bristol said.
The ladies will be more equipped to attend jobs interviews so this is a surround benefit for them as you know society tends to focus more on males. This is one of the areas we are now focusing on the ladies.
Marques, has fought 19 times at the Professional level since making debut at the National Park in 2007 when he registered a TKO verdict over Carlton Skeete but he has not boxed Professionally since January last year when he won a unanimous decision against Dionis Martinez at the Cliff Anderson Sports Hall.
In his 19 fights only US – Elton Dharry and Leon Moore has beaten Marques who has dabbled a bit as Boxing Promoter but says his focus is training hard and doing the work for his return to the Ring.
Tickets cost $1,000 and $5,000 for VIPs and the event is scheduled to commence at 18:00hrs.

