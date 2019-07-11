As moneychanger and daughter laid to rest…Detectives take suspect back to scene of killing, hunt for fifth man

On the day that relatives and friends laid murdered moneychanger Aaron Latchman and his daughter Arianna to rest, detectives took one of the suspects back to the scene of last week Thursday’s heinous crime.

Police officials have said that the four detained men are “cooperating” with investigators, and Kaieteur News understands that one of the suspects has alleged that a fifth individual provided them with information about their victims.

Up to late yesterday, police were still hunting for the alleged accomplice. They are still attempting to locate the firearms that the killers used.

Kaieteur News understands that on being taken back to North Better Hope, East Bank Demerara, the suspect, who is from Liliendaal, East Coast Demerara, showed the investigators how they had scaled the Latchmans’ back fence to enter the yard. They allegedly fled via the front yard with a bag of money after killing the dad and daughter.

A senior police official has suggested that the bandits killed Mr. Latchman because he had refused to hand over his money and even struggled with one of the gunmen.

“If you go to rob, you either find a cooperating victim or victim who would resist, and when a victim resists, it escalates.”

One of the suspects has allegedly said that he killed 18-year-old Arianna “because she see meh face.”

Police said that three of suspects, who have criminal records, are from Liliendaal, East Coast Demerara; Agricola, East Bank Demerara; and East Ruimveldt.

One of them was reportedly convicted for robbing two moneychangers some three years ago. He was released pending appeal.

The fourth man is a taxi driver whose car was used as the getaway vehicle.

The car, Toyota Premio, PNN 1642, was recovered last Saturday in D’Urban Backlands. Investigators also recovered a false number plate, licence number PVV 5130.

VICTIMS LAID TO REST

Meanwhile, yesterday, family members, relatives, friends and neighbours were among the hundreds who turned up to bid farewell to the victims.

Aaron and Arianna Latchman were laid to rest at the Vryheid’s Lust Cemetery, following a viewing at their Lot 58 Robert Street, Better Hope, East Coast Demerara home, and service at the Vryheid’s Lust Presbyterian Church.

The bodies arrived at the home a little after midday, with the father being brought in first. The passage of his casket through the crowd was met with wails of anguish.

His daughter’s remains followed sometime after as the transporting hearse was experiencing mechanical problems and had to be pushed into the driveway.

As the undertakers positioned the caskets and locked the wheels of the trolleys, they were opened and met with a mass of onlookers, as everyone tried to get a glimpse of father and child.

The family was given a private viewing, as members of the public were asked to give them some time to pay their last respects.

After about half an hour, others were allowed to file around the caskets to get their share of viewing.

The floor was then made open to tributes. Two Essequibians, an uncle of Mr. Latchman, as well as a pastor, paid tribute and extended condolences to the family and reminisced on the good times they had with Mr. Latchman.

A number of medical students, carrying a pink, heart-shaped wreath wept uncontrollably as they viewed their young colleague and her father lying side by side in caskets.

The two victims were shot dead last week Thursday after bandits cornered them in their premises and stole a bag of money from Mr. Latchman.