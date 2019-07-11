Ammo stash seized at Onderneeming

Police in ‘G’ Division, acting on information received, on Tuesday night went to a location at Onderneeming, Essequibo Coast, and found a plastic container with ammunition.

According to the police, ranks found forty-four live cartridges and 38 live .32 rounds. A spent shell was also found. There were no arrests, but investigations are in progress, the police said.