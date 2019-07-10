Latest update July 10th, 2019 12:59 AM

Windward Islands and Jamaica victorious

Jul 10, 2019 Sports 0

Windward Islands and Jamaica registered victories when the Cricket West Indies Regional U17 50-over tournament continued yesterday in Trinidad and Tobago.
Windward Islands defeated Guyana by 85 runs (Duckworth Lewis method) at Gilbert Park. In a match which was reduced to 25 overs following a rain interruption, Leeward Islands batted first and managed 126-6. A. Augwte made 38 while O. Joseph scored 31 and O. Matthews 20. Marvan Prashad claimed four wickets and Sheldon Charles one.
Guyana’s dismal performance continued as they were limited to 65-7 in reply after being given a revised target of 150 to win. Only C. Balgobin showed any resistance with 27 not out which included one four and three sixes. T. Theodore captured four wickets.
Jamaica beat Trinidad and Tobago by two runs at Brian Lara Stadium, while the Barbados and Leeward Islands game at Couva was rained out.

Sports

