Two remanded for separate narcotic charges

Two men who were individually charged for trafficking narcotics yesterday appeared before a city magistrate and were remanded to prison after pleading to the offences.

Thirty-year-old Shamar Hackett, a clothes vendor of Lot 6 Bare Root, East Coast Demerara, was arraigned before Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan in the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts and pleaded not guilty to his charge.

The charge read that on July 8, 2019, at Bartica he had in his possession 1,184 grams of cannabis for the purpose of trafficking.

Police prosecutor Gordon Mansfield objected to bail being granted to the defendant based on the fact that no special reason was given when he was arrested and recently came out of prison.

On the day in question police ranks from the Bartica Police Station acting on information received, stopped motor vehicle PPP 9109 and conducted a search.

A white plastic bucket was found in the vehicle. It was discovered to be the property of Hackett. A search of the container revealed that it had a false bottom.

Below the false bottom the police ranks allegedly found a black plastic bag containing a quantity of leaves, seeds and stems suspected to be cannabis.

When the allegation was put to Hackett, who was one of three passengers of the said car, he admitted to the offence. Hackett was then remanded to prison until August 2, 2019 and the matter transferred to the Bartica Magistrate’s Court.

Meanwhile, Paul Roberts, 37, a vendor of Lot 99 Second Street, Alexander Village, Georgetown also appeared before Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan.

His charge alleged that on July 6, 2019, at Third Avenue Bartica, he had in his possession 468 grams of cannabis for the purpose of trafficking. Roberts denied the charge that was read to him.

Police prosecutor Gordon Mansfield also objected to bail being granted to Roberts based on the facts of the charge which stated that some police ranks were on patrol in the area when they saw Roberts acting in a suspicious manner.

They then followed the defendant unknown to him. Roberts’s destination led the ranks to a house in which a search was carried out. A green haversack was found and a search was conducted on the haversack.

Two parcels taped with brown scotch tape were discovered in the sack. Both parcels contained a quantity of leaves, seeds and stems. The parcels were opened in the presence of Roberts and he claimed that he uses it to make tea for his stuttering.

Roberts was then remanded to prison until August 2, 2019 and the matter was transferred to the Bartica Magistrate’s Court.