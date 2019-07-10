Toddler,2, drowns in a canal near grandmother’s home

A toddler, Bryson Akrie, who would have celebrated his second birthday next month was found floating in a canal by his mother a short distance from where they were living. Residents of Number 52 Village were left in shock after they heard the dreadful news of a child in their village dying under such circumstances but questioned how the child reached the canal without anyone noticing.

Patricia Devi, 27, mother of the toddler, also has three other kids below the ages of 10. She told Kaieteur News that she separated from her husband some time ago and has been living with her mother at Middle Walk Dam, Number 52 Village with her four children.

According to Devi, her children were playing underneath the one bedroom wooden house when she ventured into the kitchen located also in the bottom flat to whip up some porridge for little Bryson.

She said that after she finished and retreated from the kitchen she noticed that only her other three kids were playing. Bryson was nowhere to be seen.

Devi said she became worried and alerted her mother who was also home but imbibing and she called out for her son and frantically began searching. It was when she got nearer to the canal to check that she discovered her son face down in the canal, partly submerged.

Her screams upon seeing her son’s body, alerted residents living nearby. The toddler’s body was hauled out from the canal and rushed to the Skeldon Public Hospital where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

Kaieteur News understands that the police in B’ Division are investigating.