Sparta Boss’ Sheldon Shepherd focused on winning Guinness Street Football title

Utility man and Sparta Boss talisman Sheldon Shepherd, declared that the Guinness ‘Greatest of the Streets’ Championship, is the ‘World Cup’ of local football, especially for the Community teams.

This was revealed via an official press release from tournament coordinator Three Peat Promotions.

Shepherd who plies his trade for the North East La Penitence based outfit said, “This is the biggest tournament, this is like the World Cup, and everyone wants to win this tournament. Once you have not win this tournament we don’t count you as a team. This is the tournament that everyone is waiting for, this is our World Cup because everyone focuses on the Guinness. If you have not win a Guinness you can’t brag to anyone. Win a Guinness then we can talk about any other tournament.”

In the 10 years of the event’s existence, Sparta Boss holds the distinction and title of being the most successful team. They possess two Georgetown titles and three National Championships.

Asked about his confidence in securing another title, Shepherd said, “We are going to take it one step at a time, this thing is about steps before we meet the final. Sparta is best in Georgetown, and we are going to use Georgetown to show this.”

He further stated that expectations for the team are always high due to their enviable record, adding, “We know about going to the final and semi-final since we won our first Guinness. We are always in the top because this is normal for us.”

Questioned about the status of the team’s preparation, he said, “We have not been training as much but everybody doing their own personal work and organizing themselves. This is how we does do it and it shows we are the best because the other teams does be training and we still win. We know what we have to do and how to play.”

The competition is scheduled to be launched today at the Thirst Park venue ahead of its first playing date on July 12th at the National Cultural Centre tarmac. The other playing nights are July 13th, 19th, 20th, 26th, 27th and August 3rd.

Matches will be staged at the National Cultural Centre Tarmac, Burnham Court and the National Racquet Centre. The first two nights will be elimination matches.

This will be followed by the group stage, which will be held during the next three nights. The top two finishers from each group will progress to the quarterfinal and subsequent semi-final round on the penultimate day.

The final will subsequently follow. Meanwhile, the Guinness Plate Championship will feature the eight teams that fail to progress from the group stage.

The overall winner will automatically seal their place in the National Championship in August.

To date Beacons [Bartica Champion], Melanie-B [East Coast Demerara winner], Brothers United [West Demerara/East Bank Demerara winner], Trafalgar [Berbice champion] and High Rollers [Linden champion] are the teams to have secured automatic berths to the national championship.

Below features the fixtures for the Elimination matches.

Elimination Fixtures

Friday Fixtures-July 12th-National Cultural Centre Tarmac

(1)Trap Squad vs LA Ballers

(2)Upsetters vs Albouystown-A

(3)North Ruimveldt vs John Street

(4)California Square vs Alexander Village

(5)North East La Penitence vs Stabroek Ballers

(6)Norton Street vs Back Circle

(7)Sparta Boss vs Judgment Yard

(8)Gold is Money vs Globe Yard

Saturday Fixtures-July 13th-Burnham Court Tarmac

(1)Rising Stars vs Good-over-Evil

(2)Ol-Skool Ballers vs Sophia

(3)Albouystown-B vs Berlin

(4)Kingston vs Broad Street

(5)Bent Street vs Charlotte Street

(6)Future Stars vs Sophia United

(7)Leopold Street vs Pike Street

(8)Queen St Tiger Bay vs Smyth Street