Soulja Bai see some people he like

Soulja Bai is a smart man. He don’t gamble but he know Li’l Joe good wid cards suh he put Li’l Joe fuh use de team. Jagdeo is also a smart man. Whenever he meet wid Soulja Bai he does get tie tongue and don’t even seh wha he want to seh.

He put Gail and Bishop Ten Edghill fuh deal wid Soulja Bai only that dem got to deal wid Li’l Joe and Ramjattan. Of course, when Gail see Ramjattan was like when a bull see a red flag. De two of dem been in de same party.

Anyhow, de team present two lists. Not that Gail and Bishop Ten Edghill and de Chat-3 mek up de list. Jagdeo sit down wherever he does sit down and give dem a list to carry to Soulja Bai.

And is not that Li’l Joe and Ramjattan mek up de list, too. Soulja Bai mek up that list and give dem. Dem boys know when Soulja Bai mek a list. Is always a big people list just like how dem have a party at Transport. Is a big people party.

This thing got to be a sport because Gail and Edghill tek de list wha Soulja Bai people give dem. When dem show Jagdeo he call a press conference fuh seh how Soulja Bai mekking him a fool.

Now all of dem mekking Guyanese fools. Soulja Bai didn’t like none of de names de first time Jagdeo submit dem. Now he suddenly like two and he put aside anodda four fuh checking. He see people he like. Is like when a woman refuse to like a man de first time but when she look again she see de man is like love suddenly bloom.

He even ignore de list he send to Jagdeo just like how Jagdeo ignore it. Dem boys seh it look like in de end Guyana gun get a chairman. De story gun come if de new chairman decide to side wid house to house registration.

Talk half and wait fuh de chairman.