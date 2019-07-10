Sir Garfield Sobers International Schools’ Cricket tournament Guyanese Schools make inauspicious start in opening round

The 33rdSir Garfield Sobers 40-over International Schools Cricket tournament got off to rainy start in Barbados Monday with many of the games being affected by the adverse weather.

Playing in Zone ‘A’ of the Tournament, Queen’s College of Guyana had a no-result against Lodge School of Barbados at Lears after rain stopped play with QC on 36-2 in 10 overs replying to Lodge’s 248-9 in 40 overs, Navindra Persaud was on 10.

In Lodge’s innings, Shemwyn Harris top scored with 75, while Tennyson Roach made 58, Daniel Willings 25, Zachary Nicholls 23 not out and Kwame Small 15.

Bowling for the Guyanese, Idris Allen captured 4-44, Navindra Persaud had 3-38 and Elnathan Sukhnandan had 2-41.

In Zone ‘B’at Crab Hill in St Lucy, St Catherine Juniors of Barbados beat The Business School of Guyana by 8 wickets in a match reduced to 32 overs due to a late start on account of overnight rain.

The Business School slumped to 94-7 in 32 overs with Andsuegga Rodrigues top scoring 31, Ariel Tilku 23 not out and Tatesh Shivrattan 15 supported with the bat.

Javere Callender took 4-20 including one of two hat-tricks of the first round.

St Catherine Juniors raced to 96-2 in 12 overs with Naje Bishop 47 not out and Ramar Newton 27 not out as they shared an unbroken half-century partnership for the host.