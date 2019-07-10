Second passenger in E’bo accident stable

The other person who was injured in a taxi that slammed into a tree on the Essequibo Coast, is still admitted at the Suddie Public Hospital, where his condition is regarded as stable.

The second passenger was identified as Fazil Salim, a 25-years-old mechanic, who lives in Anna Regina on the Essequibo Coast.

Based on reports, Salim was a passenger in motor car HB 6973, which was traveling on the Cullen Public Road, Essequibo Coast, allegedly at a fast rate. The driver allegedly lost control of the vehicle and slammed into a flamboyant tree on the road shoulder.

Salim was pulled out of the wrecked car and rushed to the Suddie Pubic Hospital in a critical state. The man’s condition was stabilized Monday, but continues to be monitored.

His brother in law, on the other hand, who was identified as 31-year-old Premnarine Rampersaud, died on the spot. Rampersaud is believed to have been a former employee of the Aurora Gold Mining, who lived in Anna Catherina on the West Coast.

The driver of the motor car is presently in police custody awaiting trial in the magistrate’s court.