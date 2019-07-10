OPKO claim Wiltshire Dominoes tourney in Sophia

OPKO chalked up 45 games to win the final of the Mark Wiltshire dominoes tournament which was contested on Sunday last in Sophia.

OPKO were led by Richard Mettleholzer and Dexter (only name given) with 10 games each while Spartons placed second with 42 games with Tyrone Ambrose scoring 11 and Shawn McKenzie nine.

Mix Up finished third on 40 games; Rawle Peters made 10 and Gilbert Mendonca nine.

Spartons won the semi final with 45 games ahead of OPKO with 41 and C7 on 38. Spartons top scorers were Ambrose and Martin Permaul with 10 and eight games respectively. Mettleholzer and Clive (only name provided) made 10 each for OPKO.

Meanwhile, Wiltshire will be hosting a four-game six-sitting tournament on Sunday at Turning Point starting at 14:00hrs. Entrance fee is 10,000 and the winning team will take home a trophy and $120,000, the runner up a trophy and $60,000 and third place $20,000.

The prizes are subject to change and teams can contact Wiltshire on 659-8672.