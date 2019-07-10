Moruca chopping death Post-mortem reveals haemorrhage as cause of death

The post-mortem examination performed on Cynthia Cozier, the woman who was brutally chopped to death by her brother, concluded that the young woman died as a result of haemorrhage and shock due to the incised wounds to her neck and back.

The examination which was performed by government pathologist, Dr. Nehaul Singh.

On July 5, Kaieteur News reported that this 25-year-old woman was brutally chopped by her brother. She was pronounced dead on arrival at the Suddie Public Hospital, Essequibo Coast.

Cynthia and her sister, Beverly Cozier, 44, were both admitted as patients at the Suddie Hospital, after being attacked by their 25-year-old year brother, Rendy Cozier. The incident reportedly took place at the family’s home, at Waramuri Village, Moruca, Region One.

Beverly Cozier revealed, in detail, the brutality of the incident. She said that she and her sister were at home with their brother at the time of the incident.

“I went downstairs cooking, and my nephew, Cynthia’s son, was playing in the yard… my brother was there, too. He pick up a rock and pelt the li’l boy. Cynthia ask he why he spelt the boy and he said shut up before I chop you. He get up and he start fire chop and Cynthia was the first one he chop.”

The sister said that she tried to escape but tripped while running. She added, “He come over me and he start chop me up. I ask he ‘Rendy what happen to you why you chopping we?’ Then he left me and he gone back and start chop Cynthia again.”

Cynthia’s nine-month year old baby, who was in her arms at the time, received an injury to the head. The baby and his aunt were regarded stable. Sources said that the attacker fled the scene. According to multiple sources who spoke to this publication, Rendy Cozier is believed to be a drug addict.