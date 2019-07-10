More evidence surfaces against man accused of killing Albouystown footballer

The Preliminary Inquiry (PI) into the murder of Albouystown footballer, Christopher Mansfield, was yesterday put on hold as the prosecutor of the matter asked for additional time to add more evidence to the case.

Shemar Harvey is currently on remand for the murder before Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan in the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts.

Harvey was not required to plead to the indictable charge which alleged that on March 31, 2019 at Albouystown, Georgetown, he murdered 18-year-old Christopher Mansfield.

Yesterday was set for further disclosure of statements and possible commencement of the PI. However, based on police prosecutor Neville Jeffers’s request to add the additional details from the new investigation, the matter was adjourned until July 19, 2019 for the prosecutor to report on the matter.

Harvey is represented by attorney-at-law Ashley Henry. On the first occasion that the matter was called she had told the court that her client is 21 years old, currently unemployed, and resides at Lot 135 King Edward Street, Albouystown.

Mansfield who hails from Lot 66 Barr Street, Albouystown, was on his way to a football game when he was accosted by three “identifiable” males at Cooper Street, Albouystown.

The men reportedly approached on bicycles. They were armed with a cutlass, a knife, and a gun. It was reported that Mansfield was shot to the right side of his abdomen. He ran to seek refuge in a yard of Lot 154 Non Pareil Street, Albouystown, where he collapsed.

He was taken to the Georgetown Public Hospital by public-spirited citizens, where he was pronounced dead on arrival.