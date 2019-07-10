Man guilty of raping boy, 6

A jury yesterday convicted Leonard Albert of raping a six-year-old boy on June 9, 2012 in Essequibo. The rapist was remanded to prison until September 5, for sentencing by Justice Simone Morris-Ramlall. This was because Albert’s lawyer Maxwell McKay requested a probation report to be prepared on his client before a custodial sentence is imposed.In a victim impact statement read to the court by Social Worker, Simone Gaskin, the victim, who is now around age 13, said he wished he was never raped. He expressed that thinking about the incident makes him unhappy, and he constantly do things to distract himself, like play computer games. He said that all he wants to do is have a normal childhood.

This trial was heard at the Sexual Offences Court in Georgetown. The jury’s verdict was unanimous.