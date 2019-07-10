Man, 39, admits to raping Granny, 76

Thirty-nine-year-old Delon Blake was yesterday remanded to prison pending sentencing which is scheduled for tomorrow. Blake appeared at the High Court in Demerara and admitted to a rape charge. On June 20, last, he allegedly engaged in sexual penetration of a 76-year-old woman against her will.

Blake appeared before Justice Simone Morris-Ramlall, while the case for the prosecution was presented by Sarah Martin. Based on reports, Blake was among the 13 inmates, who broke out of the Lusignan Prison in July 2017.

He was subsequently recaptured.

Meanwhile, in another matter before the same judge, Colin Thomas, 50, pleaded guilty to two counts of sexual activity with a child. According to the first charge, between August 1 and August 31, 2013, he engaged in sexual activity with a six-year-old girl. The other charge stated that between August 1 and August 31, 2014, he engaged in sexual activity with the same girl, this time around, when she was eight.

He, too, will be sentenced on Thursday.