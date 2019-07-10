Latest update July 10th, 2019 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Man, 39, admits to raping Granny, 76

Jul 10, 2019 News 0

Thirty-nine-year-old Delon Blake was yesterday remanded to prison pending sentencing which is scheduled for tomorrow. Blake appeared at the High Court in Demerara and admitted to a rape charge. On June 20, last, he allegedly engaged in sexual penetration of a 76-year-old woman against her will.

Delon Blake

Blake appeared before Justice Simone Morris-Ramlall, while the case for the prosecution was presented by Sarah Martin. Based on reports, Blake was among the 13 inmates, who broke out of the Lusignan Prison in July 2017.
He was subsequently recaptured.
Meanwhile, in another matter before the same judge, Colin Thomas, 50, pleaded guilty to two counts of sexual activity with a child. According to the first charge, between August 1 and August 31, 2013, he engaged in sexual activity with a six-year-old girl. The other charge stated that between August 1 and August 31, 2014, he engaged in sexual activity with the same girl, this time around, when she was eight.
He, too, will be sentenced on Thursday.

More in this category

Sports

Windward Islands and Jamaica victorious

Windward Islands and Jamaica victorious

Jul 10, 2019

Windward Islands and Jamaica registered victories when the Cricket West Indies Regional U17 50-over tournament continued yesterday in Trinidad and Tobago. Windward Islands defeated Guyana by 85 runs...
Read More
Sparta Boss’ Sheldon Shepherd focused on winning Guinness Street Football title

Sparta Boss’ Sheldon Shepherd focused on...

Jul 10, 2019

Sir Garfield Sobers International Schools’ Cricket tournament Guyanese Schools make inauspicious start in opening round

Sir Garfield Sobers International Schools’...

Jul 10, 2019

OPKO claim Wiltshire Dominoes tourney in Sophia

OPKO claim Wiltshire Dominoes tourney in Sophia

Jul 10, 2019

Malteenoes Annual Cricket Clinic opens July 29

Malteenoes Annual Cricket Clinic opens July 29

Jul 10, 2019

Jefford Track and Field Classic X Antarctic Maintenance and Repairs sponsors Long Jump event

Jefford Track and Field Classic X Antarctic...

Jul 10, 2019

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]

New 2019