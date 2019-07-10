Malteenoes Annual Cricket Clinic opens July 29

The Malteenoes Sports Club has been contributing to the development of Cricket and youths for decades since its existence in 1902. It is considered one of the oldest institutions of its kind in Georgetown. There are several sports programmes being housed at the MSC; Cricket, Table Tennis and Darts.

In keeping with its obligation to develop cricket in the country, the Club is hosting its annual “Cricket Clinic”. The planned event of activities is not just focused on the cricket, but with personal and educational development which are also equally important. Building on previous years’ success, activities and training sessions anticipated for 2019’s event are: Etiquette Training, Public Speaking, Anti-Drug Awareness and Interactive and critical thinking sessions.

These are a few of the events that will be administered by Guyana’s finest personnel coupled with cricket development skills from the best coaches and former players of Guyana.

The event will run from July 29 to August 9, Monday to Friday, 09:00hrs to 15:00hrs daily. The clinic caters for males and females between the ages 6-18 years old.

Registration fee for Girls between the ages 6-12 years cost G$2000, Boys age 6-12 years G$3000, Girls age 12-18 G$3000 and Boys age 12-18 years G$4000.

Dress Code is long track pants and white Tee-Shirts and 70% White Sneakers.

Application Forms are available at Malteenoes Sports Club, Thomas Lands, between the hours 15:00hrs and 20:00hrs daily.

For further information, please contact Troy Lewis at the club.