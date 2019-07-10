Latest update July 10th, 2019 12:59 AM

Guyana to get new embassy in Brazil; sees bids over $800M

Jul 10, 2019

Tender opening yesterday at the National Procurement and Tender Administration Board (NPTAB) saw a bid from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs for a new Guyanese Embassy to be constructed in Brazil along with a residence for the ambassador and quarters for the diplomatic staff.
The bids as well as the engineer’s estimate for the project were all over a whopping $800M.
Other notable projects were the Ministry of Public Health, Construction of Ruimveldt Polyclinic, Blue Mountain Road, Festival City Entrance, North Ruimveldt, Georgetown, Ministry of Public Infrastructure Construction of Rip Rap Sea Defences between Prospect and Broomhall, Mahaicony, ECD, Region 5-Phase 2 and the Guyana Energy Agency, Supply of Electric Vehicle and Supply, Installation and Commissioning of Hybrid Inverter and Energy Storage System amongst others.

Ministry of Foreign Affairs
Construction of New Guyana Embassy, Ambassador’s Residence and Diplomatic Staff Quarters in Brazil.

 

 

 

Ministry of Public Health
Construction of Ruimveldt Polyclinic, Blue Mountain Road, Festival City Entrance, North Ruimveldt, Georgetown.

 

 

 

Ministry of Public Infrastructure
Construction of Rip Rap Sea Defences between Prospect and Broomhall, Mahaicony, ECD, Region 5-Phase 2.

 

 

 

 Ministry of Public Security
Supply and Delivery of Equipment for Guyana Prison Service Lots 1-3

 

Guyana Energy Agency
Supply of Electric Vehicle and Supply, Installation and Commissioning of Hybrid Inverter and Energy Storage System.

 

Consultancy Services for Geological, Geotechnical and Topographical Surveys for the Proposed 1.5 MW Kuma Hydropower Project.

 

Construction of Bitumen Shed, Central Workshop, Lamaha Street, Georgetown.

 

 

 

 

 Ministry of Agriculture –NDIA
Rehabilitation of Structures Along Big Shanks, Mahaica, Region 4

 

 

Repairs to Pontoon and Mud Bin Located at Boerasire Water Conservancy, Region 3

 

 

Installation of Revetment at Endeavour, Canal No.2 WBD Region 3

 

 

 

 

Construction of Driveway, Parking Area, Shed, Access Bridge and Office Cupboards for NDIA Region 5

 

 

Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation
Provision of Pest Control Services.

 

Provision of Security Services

 

 

 

Provision of Sanitact Disposal Sercives

 

Provision of Services for the Collection and Disposal of Non-Infectious Waste

